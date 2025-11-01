Zeteo

Zeteo

Muslim Countries Have Also Been Complicit in Gaza Genocide, Says Prominent Islamic Scholar

UCLA professor Khaled Abou El Fadl joins Mehdi to discuss his latest book on Palestine, worsening Islamophobia, and even Israel changing how the Quran is read.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 01, 2025
Is Israel’s genocide in Gaza changing the way… Islam is practiced?

In this Mehdi Unfiltered segment, Mehdi discusses the occupation of Palestine, the methods of its occupier, and the complicity of many of the region’s leaders, from a religious and very provocative perspective, with Khaled Abou El Fadl.

“You can’t extract Islamic normativities from the realm of what they [Muslims] see as right or wrong,” says Abou El Fadl, one of the West’s leading authorities on Islamic law and a distinguished professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles. Abou El Fadl joins Mehdi after the release of his latest book, The Palestine Sermons.

Consisting of 25 sermons and one public address, Abou El Fadl’s book is a response to ongoing developments relating to Israel and Palestine between April 2018 and May 2024, including the genocide in Gaza.

“The genocide could not have proceeded, and would not proceed today, if Muslims were not complicit,” says Abou El Fadl, who discusses some of the major themes in his book during the interview, including:

  • Why the status quo for many Arab leaders is “unsustainable”

  • Muslim Americans who voted for Donald Trump

  • How Islamophobia is the “perfect distraction tool”

You can click here to buy a copy of Abou El Fadl’s book, The Palestine Sermons. Share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

