Is Israel’s genocide in Gaza changing the way… Islam is practiced?

In this Mehdi Unfiltered segment, Mehdi discusses the occupation of Palestine, the methods of its occupier, and the complicity of many of the region’s leaders, from a religious and very provocative perspective, with Khaled Abou El Fadl.

“You can’t extract Islamic normativities from the realm of what they [Muslims] see as right or wrong,” says Abou El Fadl, one of the West’s leading authorities on Islamic law and a distinguished professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles. Abou El Fadl joins Mehdi after the release of his latest book, The Palestine Sermons.

Consisting of 25 sermons and one public address, Abou El Fadl’s book is a response to ongoing developments relating to Israel and Palestine between April 2018 and May 2024, including the genocide in Gaza.

“The genocide could not have proceeded, and would not proceed today, if Muslims were not complicit,” says Abou El Fadl, who discusses some of the major themes in his book during the interview, including:

Why the status quo for many Arab leaders is “unsustainable”

Muslim Americans who voted for Donald Trump

How Islamophobia is the “perfect distraction tool”

