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Tim S.'s avatar
Tim S.
3h

Here's the most hilarious part of the 'ban'': there wasn't much useful coming out of the White House anyway: Trump and his cronies are 'lie factories' - they distribute fake news while accusing everyone else of being 'fake news'. The best part is, you KNOW he will still be watching them!!! LOL!

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Mo Khan's avatar
Mo Khan
2h

It is good. He finally kicked out CNN and MS now and politico and anybody else. Let them stop sucking up to him now and get some real reporting done.

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