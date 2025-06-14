Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Auguston's avatar
Donald Auguston
1h

I lived through all of this, and I can't even remember it all. Thank you for putting it all together on paper so I can refer to it later - AFTER the Marmalade Mussolini steps down or I croak. DA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture