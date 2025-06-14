It took 21 weeks – less than five months – for Donald Trump to turn the military on his own people. The US isn’t sliding toward authoritarianism, as recent headlines suggest, authoritarianism and fascism have been here since Trump began his second term – and that’s exactly why we started this project – ‘This Week in Democracy’ – in the first place.

From sending military troops to Los Angeles in defiance of local leaders to forcibly removing a Democratic senator from a press conference to arresting American citizens (including a pregnant woman) during immigration raids, here’s what Trump and his allies did in the US and abroad during this chaotic week that harm democratic values, undermine the Constitution, and hurt free societies worldwide:

On Twitter, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to the protests as “violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement” and warned that the Defense Department would mobilize active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton “if violence continues.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted , “It doesn’t matter if you’re a judge, a member of Congress, or a protester in Los Angeles: If you obstruct or assault a law enforcement officer, this Department of Justice will prosecute you.”

On Twitter, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller shared footage of the LA protests, calling it “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.”

On Fox, border czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration has asked the Justice Department to “look at” statements made by Democratic politicians, including calls for ICE agents to be unmasked, “to see if there is something we can do,” claiming they are “threatening ICE officers.”

After Trump warned on Truth Social that his administration would intervene to address mass protests in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles, the president signed a memo deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to the city for up to 60 days, despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass . (In 2020, Trump said he couldn’t deploy the National Guard without the approval of a governor, adding that “there’s no reason to ever” invoke the Insurrection Act.”)

Newsom formally requested that the Trump administration rescind its deployment of National Guard troops to LA, saying the decision “risks seriously escalating the situation.” He also said the deployment was done in an “unlawful manner” that represents a “serious breach of state sovereignty.”

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that Los Angeles “has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals” and referred to the protests as “lawless riots” and protesters as “violent, insurrectionist mobs.” He also directed Hegseth, Bondi, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.” In another post, Trump baselessly claimed the protesters were “Paid Insurrectionists!”

A 28-year-old US citizen who is nine months pregnant was arrested by ICE agents who claimed she obstructed their arrest of two undocumented immigrants. The woman, who told the agents she was a citizen, said she was “shoved” during her arrest, and began experiencing sharp pains in her stomach after she was released from custody. With one week left before her due date, she was hospitalized for a day to be monitored by doctors.

The BBC reported that a British photojournalist had emergency surgery after he was shot in the thigh by a so-called less-lethal bullet while covering the LA protests. Another reporter, with Australia’s 9News, was also shot in the leg by a less-lethal bullet at close range while she was live on air.

ABC News suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran, who recently interviewed Trump in the Oval Office, over his since-deleted tweet that said the president and Stephen Miller were “world-class hater[s].” On Fox, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration “reached out to ABC” and added that “hopefully, this journalist will either be suspended or terminated.”

A fourth court ruled that Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to send immigrants to El Salvador was illegal and blocked deportations under the act in the Western District of Texas. The ruling also requires that the Trump administration give migrants the government is trying to deport under the act, 30 days to challenge the "alien enemies" designation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that during a meeting at ICE headquarters in May, Stephen Miller encouraged top officials to direct agents to target Home Depot and 7-Eleven locations to arrest undocumented immigrants, rather than the longstanding practice of compiling target lists. The Journal noted there are no written directives for agents, who are being told to “do what you need to do” to ramp up arrests.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s political team is pushing Republican leaders to conduct a rare mid-decade redistricting in Texas in a “ruthless” effort to turn Democratic districts red and help Republicans hold onto a slim majority in the House in the 2026 midterm elections – a move that would likely face legal challenges.

California also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent the withholding of federal education funds in retaliation over the state’s policies on trans athletes.

California sued the Trump administration to rescind the president’s deployment of the National Guard to LA, arguing the move “violates the State’s sovereign right to control and have available its National Guard in the absence of a lawful invocation of federal power.”

On Truth Social, Trump warned protesters who spit on law enforcement officials, writing, “IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before.”

The Guardian reported that former staffer of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Justin Fulcher, duped the Pentagon during an investigation into leaks of classified materials by baselessly claiming wiretaps conducted by the National Security Agency identified the leakers, which he ultimately had no evidence of.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he would purge the 17 independent vaccine experts from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replace them with members of his choosing, saying the panel has become a “rubber stamp” for vaccines and is “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest.”

A coalition of over two dozen press and civil liberties organizations published an open letter to Noem to “express alarm that federal officers may have violated the First Amendment rights of journalists” covering the LA protests, adding that reports suggest federal officers “appear to have deliberately targeted journalists who were doing nothing more than their job covering the news.”

CNN national correspondent Jason Carroll was briefly detained by police during a live hit covering the LA protests. While Carroll was released, two of his camera crew members were arrested.

Senior Democrats wrote a letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accusing her of “illegal interference” after she fired the acting counsel to the inspector general of the intelligence community and appointed a “senior adviser” who reports to her, in the inspector general’s office.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he would arrest Newsom if he were border czar Tom Homan, saying that “it would be a great thing.” Later on CNN, Homan admitted that Newsom had not “at this time” done anything to warrant his arrest.

About 700 Marines were activated to respond to the LA protests, a move that is only legal if the president invokes the Insurrection Act, which Trump has not done.

Thousands of staffers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) signed an open letter, telling agency director Jay Bhattacharya they “dissent to Administration policies that undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe.” The letter adds that the employees are “compelled to speak up when our leadership prioritizes political momentum over human safety and faithful stewardship of public resources.”

Politico reported that the Trump administration is considering cutting federal education funds to California, with White House spokesperson Kush Desai saying, “No taxpayer should be forced to fund the demise of our country,” but added “no final decisions” or “any potential future action” has been made.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump warned that protesters at his military parade on Saturday 14 “will be met with very heavy force.”

He also told reporters that the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to LA is “the first, perhaps, of many,” suggesting he could order similar deployments in other parts of the country.

California’s Newsom filed a restraining order request, urging a federal judge to block Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from directing National Guard troops and Marines to assist with ICE raids in LA. Newsom said in a statement, “The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy.” Share

Acting Pentagon comptroller Bryn MacDonnell testified at a House budget hearing that Trump’s decision to deploy troops to LA for 60 days will cost an estimated $134 million.

The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is preparing to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to the US military base in Guantanamo Bay with no intention of informing the governments of their home countries ahead of time, which include close US allies like Britain, Germany, and France.

The Associated Press asked for a full appeals court hearing in an effort to overturn a three-judge panel’s ruling allowing the Trump administration to continue blocking the outlet’s access to some presidential events in retaliation for its decision not to change the Gulf of Mexico’s name in its reporting.

ABC News reported that there are now more US troops deployed to LA than in Iraq and Syria combined, with 4,800 personnel in LA compared to 2,500 in Iraq and 1,500 in Syria.

During a campaign-style speech in front of the troops at Fort Bragg, Trump announced that he would restore the names of all Army bases that were named for Confederate generals, defying Congress’ decision to remove Confederate names and symbols from the military.

Also during his speech, Trump called for individuals who burn a US flag to be sentenced to one year in prison, despite the Supreme Court’s longstanding ruling that the action is protected under First Amendment rights.

The New York Post reported that FBI director Kash Patel sued MSNBC columnist Frank Figliuzzi last week, accusing him of “fabricating a specific lie” that Patel had spent more time in “nightclubs” than in his office, a claim the lawsuit calls a “malicious lie and defamatory statement.” The lawsuit also states that Patel hasn’t spent “a single minute inside of a nightclub” since becoming FBI director. One day after Figliuzzi’s accusation, Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire called it a “misstatement” and said the network has not “verified that claim."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said his administration wants “to wean off of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this year’s hurricane season “so the governors can handle it.” FEMA, which Trump has said he wants to completely eliminate, provides federal assistance during and after natural disasters. He added that “if they can’t handle it, they shouldn’t be governor.” (States already take the lead on much of the disaster relief.)

NBC News reported that the HHS proposed 2026 budget seeks to eliminate LGBTQ-specific counseling for youth and young adults calling the 988 suicide prevention hotline, which, according to advocates, has received more than 1.3 million calls since the specialized service launched in 2022. A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said funds for the service can’t be used for a “chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.”

Tulsi Gabbard was accused of parroting Russian talking points after she shared a bizarre video on her personal Twitter account in which she warned of a “nuclear holocaust” and said the world is “closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.” She claimed that “political elite[s] and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” and suggested it’s because they have access to secret nuclear bunkers.

A federal grand jury indicted Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver on three criminal counts of “assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering” with federal officers while they attempted to arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside of an ICE detention facility in New Jersey last month. In a statement, McIver called the indictment a “brazen attempt at political intimidation” and said she would plead not guilty to the charges.

ABC News fired Terry Moran two days after he was suspended over a tweet calling Trump and Stephen Miller “world class hater[s],” with the network saying Moran’s contract was ending and they chose not to renew based on his post, “which was a clear violation of ABC News policies.”

USA Today reported that the Pentagon is reviewing a request from the Department of Homeland Security to deploy over 20,000 more National Guard troops to assist with Trump’s mass deportation efforts. One US official told the publication that keeping 20,000 National Guard troops on duty for one year would cost approximately $3.6 billion.

Speaking to reporters, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Gov. Newsom should be “tarred and feathered.”