Why Did Israel Strike Iran? Expert Breaks Down the Details and What’s Next

Tensions in the Middle East are sky-high as Israel unleashed what it called “preemptive strikes” on Iran last night in what many experts warn could fuel a broader nuclear arms race in the region.

In a breaking news live Zeteo Town Hall, Iranian-American academic and policy adviser Vali Nasr speaks to Prem Thakker and breaks down everything you need to know about the conflict and what could follow.

Israel struck key nuclear sites and killed top leaders – including military personnel and scientists – arguing it was a necessary self-defense measure against an impending Iranian nuclear strike. But Iran begged to differ, arguing that Israel’s attack was an act of aggression backed in-part by the United States, and vowed retaliation.

And despite President Trump initially positioning himself as a peacemaker between Israel and Iran, the US is now roped into the escalating conflict.

With regards to the region and the Arab world, Nasr says: “If Israel crushes Iran, then basically the Arabs would have to deal with an Israeli superpower. Arabs were not happy with Iranian hegemony… I don't think they're comfortable with Israel also becoming an unquestionable military power in the region.”

Vali Nasr advised senior US policymakers and served as Senior Adviser to US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke. He’s also the author of several books, including most recently Iran’s Grand Strategy and How Sanctions Work: Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare.

Watch the full conversation above to hear Nasr explain what it means for the already-heightened tensions in the Middle East and what it will take Israel to finally be held to account by Western leaders.

