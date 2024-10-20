‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’: Have You Watched Our Very Powerful Documentary Yet?

Dear Zeteo subscribers,

Northern Gaza is under brutal assault right now. The charity Save the Children says “what we’re seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell.” Palestinian journalists on the ground say the people there are being “exterminated” by the Israeli war machine.

This is what a genocide in the 21st century looks like. It is happening in plain sight. And therefore, we can’t say we weren’t warned, or we didn’t know.

We here, at Zeteo, have tried to sound the alarm - and expose the nature of this genocidal war.

With your incredible support, we have done a great deal of original journalism since our official launch in April: newsy scoops, exclusive interviews, podcasts, and more. Thank you.

But perhaps what we’re proudest of is the documentary we released in August, ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’. It’s a film that highlights how most of Israeli society has embraced what Zeteo contributor Diana Butto has called “genocide fever.” Produced by the award-winning documentary-makers at Basement Films in the UK, the 40-minute film features exclusive interviews with some of the Israeli soldiers who filmed horrific and dehumanizing TikToks in Gaza, as well as challenging interviews with far-right politicians, pundits, and settlers in Israel.

Author and Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein calls it an “extraordinary investigation” while Israeli-American Holocaust historian Omer Bartov says it a “must watch” film.

So, have you watched ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’ yet? And if not, what are you waiting for?

