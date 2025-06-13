Protesters rally in front of California National Guard soldiers and police outside of a federal building as demonstrations continue in Los Angeles against immigration raids and Trump policies on June 9, 2025. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Tensions in the United States of America have reached new heights as the nation’s embattled ruler, Donald John Trump, lashes out beneath the pressure of the citizenry, media, and international observers.

Trump – who has faced an array of scandals, including being found liable for sexual abuse, state and private corruption, inciting an insurrection, and being impeached twice – has come under new fire after he unleashed a shadowy state-sanctioned kidnapping regime against dissidents and common laborers.

The surveillance state apparatus kicked into higher gear quickly into Trump’s second term. Almost immediately, the leader issued executive orders laying out plans for mass deportation and surveillance of Americans’ speech. Accordingly, the strongman began building up a long-controversial island prison facility, kidnapping students who had expressed discontent with the regime’s funding and backing of war crimes in the Middle East, and disappearing migrants to a gulag hosted in the nation of an authoritarian bedfellow, with no due process or held-up justification. He has also instituted a sweeping travel ban against 12 nations.

Now, the regime has massively expanded its shadowy operations, much of it coming to a head in recent weeks. The governing party – held together by a coalition confronting mass protest and rapidly shifting public opinion – has overseen a ratcheting up of detention and deportation operations, with state agents detaining people and children at immigration hearings, foster care, on their way to high school volleyball practice, and work sites. The operations have chilled courts, stymied work projects, and mobilized thousands in communities across the nation to demonstrate against the regime.

Masked administration agents even brutalized and detained a 9-month pregnant woman, an American citizen, accusing her of somehow obstructing their operations. She was hospitalized upon her release so doctors could monitor her and her baby’s health. Her due date is next week.

The murky nature of the already-controversial arrests has quickly led to a possibility legal advocates and the citizenry had feared: a man wearing a black cap emblazoned with the regime’s flag, black sunglasses, and a faux black operational vest impersonating a state agent, tying up a defenseless woman, and stealing $1,000.

LA police officers detain protesters at demonstrations against immigration raids and the presence of National Guard troops in the city on June 8, 2025. Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

The regime unleashed chaos when the beleaguered autocrat’s agents detained David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California, as he protested against an immigration raid in Los Angeles, California. The move sparked thousands to take to the streets in protest, which the administration responded to militantly – resulting in a violent approach backed fully by party hardliners.

The administration has deployed thousands of National Guard troops, as well as hundreds of Marines – soldiers who typically deploy to fight wars overseas – to respond to the pro-liberty demonstrators.