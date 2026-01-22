‘What is There to Hide?’: Trump’s Handling of Epstein Files is a ‘Cover-Up’ Says Rep. Ro Khanna

Why would a sitting president campaign on releasing a batch of documents documenting heinous sex crimes, only to release less than 1% of them, even as it angers his own base?

“It’s just politically, malpractice, unless you have something to hide. And so, the question is, what is there to hide?” Rep. Ro Khanna – the Democratic co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act – tells Mehdi.

In this interview at Zeteo’s “One Year of Trump” live event, California Congressman Ro Khanna, former co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign and possible 2028 presidential contender, joins Mehdi to discuss the Trump administration’s failure to release the other 99% of the Epstein files, despite it being over 30 days since Congress’s deadline for the release.

“Is what we are seeing a cover-up?” Mehdi asks Khanna.

“Yes,” Khanna says to Mehdi.

Mehdi also presses Khanna on why Democrats failed to secure the release of the Epstein files when President Biden was in office, asking the congressman, “Did Biden and the Democrats not release the Epstein Files to protect Bill Clinton?”

“People thought it was a MAGA conspiracy… they did not take it seriously,” Khanna says to Mehdi.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview to see Mehdi press Khanna on whether he will support new legislation providing funding for ICE, whether House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries should step down, and what Democrats will do to Elon Musk if they take back power in DC. Mehdi and Khanna also take a bunch of provocative questions from the live and lively audience at the Howard Theatre.

Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to never hit another paywall again!

Check out more from Zeteo: