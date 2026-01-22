Protesters participate in a rally against ICE in Minneapolis on Jan. 20, 2026. Photo by Madison Thorn/Anadolu/Getty Images.

Americans are turning against Donald Trump’s violent immigration raids and invasions of blue cities in the wake of Renee Nicole Good’s murder, presenting a uniquely strong opportunity for Democrats to demand an end to the president’s siege on our communities and his effort to march the United States steadily toward fascism.

Instead of demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement be abolished, or something as basic as a bipartisan congressional inquiry into an ICE agent’s murder of Good, Democrats in Washington, DC, appear poised to help Republicans pass a bill that would give ICE even more money – with close to no strings attached – so it can further expand Trump’s assault on his and their constituents.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has opposed the ICE funding, but he reportedly won’t whip votes against it, and senior Democrats in both the House and Senate helped negotiate the legislation. All indications are the bill will pass, at a terrible moment: If there was ever a politically smart time to demand an end to ICE’s horrifying march through the United States, it’s right now, when a raft of polling shows Americans are fed up with ICE’s conduct and Trump’s immigration policies – and before Trump can deploy his masked, far-right paramilitary force to interfere with our elections.