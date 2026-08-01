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Israeli settlers steal building materials from a Palestinian-owned home under construction in the occupied West Bank on July 31, 2026. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

In the week after four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed during an Israeli settler attack in the occupied West Bank village of Tal, settler violence and Israel’s crackdown on Palestinians have only escalated.

Settlers stole and vandalized Palestinian property, including a cemetery, set fire to mosques, marched through Palestinian villages, and continue to threaten and attack Palestinians, often while the Israeli military watched on. Instead of holding settlers accountable, Israeli forces raided villages, detained scores of Palestinians, shot and wounded at least one person, and held up an ambulance carrying a bleeding pregnant woman at a checkpoint (the woman ended up suffering a miscarriage).

Meanwhile, strikes continued in Gaza, even as Donald Trump touted a breakthrough in talks between the so-called “Board of Peace” and Hamas on a disarmament plan that appears to hinge on Israel, which has routinely violated the supposed “ceasefire” for months, actually fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

Read about all that and more from another troubling week in Palestine: