Migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa on July 30, 2026. Photo by Marcos Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images

Christmas came early for the global far right, as images showed tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco breaching the borders of the Spanish enclave Ceuta. From Donald Trump to Nigel Farage, the far right reacted exactly how you would think – by stirring up fear about a fake “invasion” and weaponizing the so-called crisis to rally their bases. Trump said the surge should be used as a “talking point” in the midterm election, while Farage used it to promote his Reform UK party.

There’s a lot of misinformation, racism, and xenophobia driving the hysterical response from the right in the U.S., UK, and European Union. So, what really happened? Here are nine things you should know about the fake “invasion” of Spain:

1. Ceuta Is Not in Europe

Although the six-mile-long peninsula is a Spanish enclave, Ceuta isn’t in mainland Spain. The city lies on Morocco’s northern coast. It has been under Spanish control since 1580 and is one of two Spanish cities that form the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, the other being Melilla. While Ceuta is part of the EU and the Schengen Area, it operates under special rules that restrict people from entering mainland Spain and the rest of the EU.

2. At Least 80% of the Migrants Have Already Returned to Morocco Voluntarily

More than 48,000 people of the estimated 60,000 who breached Ceuta’s border have now returned to Morocco voluntarily, a clear contradiction of the claims of many right-wingers who called it an ‘invasion.’ At least 57 people died during the journey.