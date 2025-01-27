“We’ve Got to Fight Back” Against Trump “the Internet Troll,” Says Canadian Party Leader

2025 is set to be quite a year for Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, there’s an upcoming federal election, and Donald Trump has said he could use “economic force” in order to make Canada into the 51st state.

As New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh gears up to issue a vote of non-confidence for the Trudeau government and enter an election campaign to become Canada’s next prime minister, the politician joined Mehdi for a Town Hall to answer questions from paid subscribers about the state of the nation and the future of the country’s relationship with the US. Singh has been the leader of the progressive NDP since 2017, when he became the first Sikh person to lead a federal political party in Canada.

On Trump’s push for Canada to become the 51st state, Singh tells Mehdi, “It sounds like the musings of an internet troll, not the president of the United States.”

With a recent poll showing as many as one-in-four Canadians may be open to the idea of joining the US, Singh noted that “there are people that are getting radicalized by the right wing and are losing sense of what we've built in Canada that's special.”

“Cozying up to Trump does not work,” Singh said. “Trying to wine and dine him does not work. Fighting back is the only way.”

Singh, who called for Trudeau to resign in December, confirmed that when Parliament resumes, he will be “voting against the government at the next opportunity.”

Singh also noted that Canada may be complicit in Israel’s actions in Gaza, called for the prosecution of “those that are culpable in committing war crimes,” and pushed for sanctions on Netanyahu.

