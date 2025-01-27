Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
22

“We’ve Got to Fight Back” Against Trump “the Internet Troll,” Says Canadian Party Leader

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins Mehdi for a wide-ranging conversation covering Trump’s designs on Canada, corporate greed, Canadian elections, and Gaza.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jan 27, 2025
∙ Paid
6
22
Share

2025 is set to be quite a year for Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, there’s an upcoming federal election, and Donald Trump has said he could use “economic force” in order to make Canada into the 51st state.

As New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh gears up to issue a vote of non-confidence for the Trudeau government and enter an election campaign to become Canada’s next prime minister, the politician joined Mehdi for a Town Hall to answer questions from paid subscribers about the state of the nation and the future of the country’s relationship with the US. Singh has been the leader of the progressive NDP since 2017, when he became the first Sikh person to lead a federal political party in Canada.

On Trump’s push for Canada to become the 51st state, Singh tells Mehdi, “It sounds like the musings of an internet troll, not the president of the United States.

With a recent poll showing as many as one-in-four Canadians may be open to the idea of joining the US, Singh noted that “there are people that are getting radicalized by the right wing and are losing sense of what we've built in Canada that's special.

Cozying up to Trump does not work,” Singh said. “Trying to wine and dine him does not work. Fighting back is the only way.

Singh, who called for Trudeau to resign in December, confirmed that when Parliament resumes, he will be “voting against the government at the next opportunity.

Singh also noted that Canada may be complicit in Israel’s actions in Gaza, called for the prosecution of “those that are culpable in committing war crimes,” and pushed for sanctions on Netanyahu.

Share

If you are a paid subscriber, you can watch the Town Hall in full above to hear Singh answer all kinds of subscriber questions and discuss his plans for Canada’s foreign policy, his position on the Modi government in India, the rise of the far-right in Canada, tackling corporate greed, the cost-of-living crisis, and much more.

Free subscribers can watch a 9-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full Town Hall and participate in future Q&As.

Last week was a busy one at Zeteo. We launched a new YouTube show, announced new contributors, and extensively covered Trump 2.0 - All thanks to your help!

Here are some other Zeteo pieces that you may have missed:

'This Week in Democracy' – A New Series From Zeteo Documenting the Authoritarianism of the Trump Presidency

'This Week in Democracy' – A New Series From Zeteo Documenting the Authoritarianism of the Trump Presidency

Team Zeteo
·
Jan 25
Read full story
Israel Is Blocking 11 American Doctors and Nurses From Leaving Gaza

Israel Is Blocking 11 American Doctors and Nurses From Leaving Gaza

Prem Thakker
·
Jan 25
Read full story
'Truly Frightening': Top Historian on MAGA and Tech Bros' Unprecedented Alliance

'Truly Frightening': Top Historian on MAGA and Tech Bros' Unprecedented Alliance

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Jan 23
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Posts
‘Free Rein for Violence’: Mehdi and Guests React to Trump Pardoning Jan. 6 Rioters
  Team Zeteo
Trump Inauguration: Where the Oligarchy Met the Uniparty
  Katherine Abughazaleh
‘Hope Is Something That You Create’: Greta Talks Gaza, Trump, and LA Fires
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
We Should Be ‘Skeptical’ About a Gaza Ceasefire, Says Israeli Journalist
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
The Heroes of the California Wildfires Are MAGA’s Worst Nightmare
  Francesca Fiorentini
Elon Musk Is ‘Retraumatizing’ the Victims of Rape Gangs, Says Ex-UK Prosecutor
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Right-Wingers Blame California Wildfires on Anything but Climate Change
  Katherine Abughazaleh