Note from our editor-in-chief: Welcome to ‘This Week in Democracy,’ a new Zeteo series to document and catalog the Trump presidency’s relentless attacks on the American democratic and constitutional order. Remember: Trump’s plan is to “flood the zone with s**t,” to quote his long-term adviser Steve Bannon, and to distract, disorient and overwhelm us. Zeteo won’t be distracted, and we have no plans to go off chasing shiny objects! Instead, at the end of every week, we will publish a list of statements and actions from Trump and his team that either harm democracy, or undermine the US Constitution, or restrict our freedoms, or all of the above at once. Rest assured: we will be keeping track. - Mehdi

Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via via Getty Images

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Trump signed a record number of executive actions in a single day, including one that aims to end the constitutionally-protected right to birthright citizenship.

He ordered an evaluation of all visa programs to vet, exclude, and remove immigrants considered “hostile” to the security, economic, political, cultural, or other national interests of the United States, which could pave the return for the ‘Muslim travel ban.’

He suspended the entry of people newly arriving at the southern border.

He suspended the Refugee Admissions Program for at least 90 days.

He declared a national emergency at the southern border, which allows federal funds to be used to build a border wall without approval from Congress.

He reimplemented Schedule F, which would allow him to purge around 50,000 career civil servants from the federal government.

He pardoned more than 1,200 convicted Jan. 6 rioters, including the leader of the Proud Boys, and commuted the sentence of the leader of the Oath Keepers. He also directed the Justice Department to drop the 300 pending cases related to the 2021 insurrection.

He issued two executive orders that will allow the DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to conduct broad investigations into allegations of “censorship of free speech” or “the weaponization of the federal government” by the Biden administration.

He delayed the TikTok ban by 75 days, ignoring a Congressional statute and a Supreme Court ruling.

At Trump’s inauguration celebrations, top adviser and donor Elon Musk did a fascist-looking salute that was praised by neo-Nazis.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

Trump reintroduced a 2019 policy to speed up deportations of undocumented immigrants unable to prove they have lived in the US for two years or more. “Expedited removals” were previously limited to areas within 100 miles (160km) of US borders.

He directed the US Customs and Border Protection to detain migrants without releasing them, even if it requires extended periods in custody.

He permitted ICE officials to arrest people in and near churches and schools, breaking from a 2011 policy that prevented the agency from conducting enforcement actions in “sensitive areas.”

He removed and reassigned several top career officials in the Justice Department’s national security and criminal divisions.

He instructed all federal health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health, to pause external communications, including scientific reports, updates to websites, health advisories, and social media posts.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

Trump sidelined about 160 career employee National Security Council aides.

He suggested Biden could possibly face prosecution, saying, “The funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn’t give himself a pardon.”

He called for MSNBC to lose its broadcasting license on Truth Social.

New FCC Chair Brendan Carr reinstated Trump campaign complaints against ABC, NBC, and CBS alleging election bias.

The Trump DOJ issued a memo telling legal service providers to stop work meant to help immigrants, including assistance at immigration courts and counsel for children.

The DOJ halted agreements for police reform in cases where prosecutors had found patterns of misconduct.

Trump hinted at defunding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), saying, “I’d rather see the states take care of their own problems.”

He issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to two DC police officers involved in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.

He unilaterally suspended the ability to seek asylum at the southern border, in an “unprecedented” action, according to the ACLU.

A DOJ memo disclosed plans to oppose "sanctuary city" laws by threatening legal action against state and local officials who defy federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Administration officials floated inviting individuals convicted for the Jan. 6 insurrection for a White House visit and meeting with Trump. Share

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

A federal judge appointed by Ronald Reagan temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution in the House to amend the constitution to allow Trump to serve a third term.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Trump fired the independent inspectors general of at least 12 major federal government agencies in a “purge,” possibly in violation of federal law which requires Congress to receive 30 days’ notice.

He threatened to withhold wildfire aid from California unless the state introduces voter ID requirements and makes changes to water policy.

He said he plans to sign an executive order to “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA” and maybe get rid of it.

