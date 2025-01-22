Meet Zeteo’s newest contributors, covering the intersection of Big Tech billionaires and rightwing politics, and the economic, political, and cultural impacts of this alliance (left to right): Carole Cadwalladr, Grace Blakeley, & Taylor Lorenz

We have really exciting news – and an important message.

Three high-profile writers have just joined Zeteo’s team of contributors to help cover this historic moment in US and global politics. You saw the billionaires at Donald Trump’s inauguration. You saw Nazis heaping praise on Elon Musk’s salute. And you saw how the media basically brushed off the rise of this new right-wing oligarchy – while cowering in the face of Trump’s lawsuits against major media organizations.

Zeteo is not here to cozy up to power, to make light of what’s going on around us, or to angle for money from tech billionaires – only to then normalize their rapacious and often anti-democratic behavior.

So, what are we here to do? We want to help us all understand this moment with factual, accountability-driven, fearless journalism that centers people like you, not power. We're doing that with three outstanding and acclaimed writers who are joining Zeteo’s roster of contributors and will be covering the intersection of Big Tech billionaires and rightwing politics, and the economic, political, and cultural impacts of this alliance in three different beats:

TAYLOR LORENZ

New Zeteo column: Network Effect

Taylor is a renowned journalist who Vanity Fair said “helped change the way many readers understand internet fame”. She publishes ‘User Magazine’, a tech and online culture newsletter, is the author of the bestselling book Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet and host of the podcast ‘Power User’.

Taylor will report on how Silicon Valley’s tech billionaires wield their power through interconnected networks of influence, diving deep into how these billionaires’ endeavors are reshaping democracy, media, and culture.

CAROLE CADWALLADR

New Zeteo series: How to Survive the Broligarchy

Carole is a Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist, author, and tech commentator. In 2018, she exposed the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook scandal, gave a TED talk about Facebook's role in Brexit and the threat to democracy that's been viewed more than 5 million times, and starred in the Netflix documentary about the data scandal, The Great Hack.

Carole will be examining the ‘broligarchy’ from a transnational angle, how their work and influence connect globally and impact people from DC to Delhi and beyond. She coined the word ‘broligarchy’ in the Guardian last summer and writes the popular newsletter with the same name.

GRACE BLAKELEY

New Zeteo column: Billions

Grace is a rising-star author, journalist, and economics and political commentator who The Times of London recently called “The web’s favourite socialist firebrand.” She has written for Tribune and the New Statesman in the UK, and has authored several books, including most recently, the acclaimed Vulture Capitalism: Corporate Crimes, Backdoor Bailouts, and the Death of Freedom (2024).

Grace, a management consultant turned critic of the finance world, will be looking at the economics of the brazen relationship between billionaires and politicians, and highlighting both the vast amounts of wealth held at the top of society and the billions of exploited people who are in a position to fight back.

Our Important Message

There’s a reason big names like theirs are coming to us: you! None of this expansion would be possible without the financial support we’ve received - and continue to require going forward. We hope you find Carole, Grace, and Taylor’s contributions as valuable as we believe they are. (Their premium content will be available in full only to paid subscribers.)

For those of you who are not yet paid subscribers, please do consider becoming one today. Your small contribution goes such a long way in helping us expand our coverage and grow our reach. If you believe in the work we are trying to do – in this David and Goliath moment where we are very much the David against a growing Goliath – join this movement. You’ll get full access to our contributors’ premium content, invitations to join live conversations with prominent figures, and much more.

Thank you so much, all of you. And stay tuned for more exciting news in the coming weeks.

Onwards!