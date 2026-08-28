Donald Trump during a news conference in the White House on April 6, 2026. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Donald Trump has had a lot to say about his war on Iran – contradictions, broken promises, genocidal ramblings – and he wants you to believe the war is a triumph, that it’s making the U.S. safer and richer. But the statistics tell an entirely different story.

So we crunched the numbers behind seven of Trump’s biggest claims about the ever-dragging, Israel-backed, illegal war on Iran. Here they are, debunked!

1. ‘Four weeks’?

What Trump said: “I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.” – Trump to CNN, March 2, 2026

What the numbers say:

It’s been a little bit longer than that.

2. Gas prices are ‘not very high’

What Trump said: “Well, they’re not very high.” – Trump to a press gaggle, April 16, 2026

What the numbers say:

According to the EIA, in February, before the war began, the average U.S. gas price was just above $3 a gallon. By the summer, the weekly average price was over 30% higher, at more than $4 a gallon, peaking during May at about $4.60. Trump’s current weekly average is more than a dollar higher than the $3.12 average at the end of Joe Biden’s term.