Donald Trump has had a lot to say about his war on Iran – contradictions, broken promises, genocidal ramblings – and he wants you to believe the war is a triumph, that it’s making the U.S. safer and richer. But the statistics tell an entirely different story.
So we crunched the numbers behind seven of Trump’s biggest claims about the ever-dragging, Israel-backed, illegal war on Iran. Here they are, debunked!
1. ‘Four weeks’?
What Trump said: “I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.” – Trump to CNN, March 2, 2026
What the numbers say:
It’s been a little bit longer than that.
2. Gas prices are ‘not very high’
What Trump said: “Well, they’re not very high.” – Trump to a press gaggle, April 16, 2026
What the numbers say:
According to the EIA, in February, before the war began, the average U.S. gas price was just above $3 a gallon. By the summer, the weekly average price was over 30% higher, at more than $4 a gallon, peaking during May at about $4.60. Trump’s current weekly average is more than a dollar higher than the $3.12 average at the end of Joe Biden’s term.