US forces patrol the Arabian Sea on April 20, 2026, after firing upon an Iranian-flagged vessel that the US accused of attempting to violate its blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Handout/ US Navy via Getty Images

Donald Trump, a president who increasingly struggles to distinguish between fiction and reality, may well have been inspired by the iconic line from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ when he ordered a blockade of Iranian ports two weeks ago:

Trump is the worst pirate you’ve ever heard of. But you have heard of him.

The spirit of Jack Sparrow lives on in a ship-chasing operation that has been aggressively publicized – through countless Truth Social posts, Department of Defense action reels, and braggadocious media feuding from the increasingly politicized CENTCOM public affairs office – but is unlikely to achieve its goals. Plus, firing your own Navy secretary right after launching a worldwide naval operation does have an undeniable “mad captain” flair.

Trump thinks broadcasting the blockade will reassure audiences – the skeptical American public, his stalwart MAGA base, and maybe himself – that he’s in control of events, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Like Trump’s other recent escalations, it’s unclear if Trump genuinely believes he can pressure Tehran, or if he just hopes to create that perception so he feels comfortable making concessions. Either way, the US Navy has to carry out the same mission. Here are five reasons why the blockade won’t work – and won’t last:

1. Trump’s blockade isn’t stopping Iran from selling oil.