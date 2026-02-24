Zeteo

This Is Trump’s Most Dangerous Threat to US Elections Yet

Mehdi breaks down the SAVE America Act, which isn’t as innocent as it sounds.
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Feb 24, 2026

The US Senate may vote soon on one of Donald Trump’s most dangerous plots against our free and fair elections yet – the SAVE America Act.

Although the Trump White House and its Republican allies in Congress are trying to brand it as a simple set of voter ID laws, Mehdi explains in this monologue why the bill is far more sinister than its name leads on, and why it could threaten everyone from married women to rural voters.

He also debunks the MAGA GOP’s fear-mongering narrative about illegal voting.

“Perhaps the worst part of the bill though – which is supposedly designed to stop non-citizens from voting – is that it’s dressed up as a solution to a problem that does not exist,” Mehdi says.

