The video is hard to watch. Little Zeina pleading over her father’s body, “Father, father, my beloved father, come to me…. Why did you leave me? Why?”

Zeina, of course, knows her father didn’t leave her. He and her brother were taken from her by Israel. They were killed while collecting water.

Zeina’s father, Mohammad Al-Habeel, and her brother, 5-year-old Mousa, are two of the more than 1,000 Palestinians killed since the so-called “ceasefire” agreement last October. “What ceasefire?” as Zeteo contributor Diana Buttu recently asked.

This week also saw more settler violence, including arson attacks on mosques, and another Palestinian child was shot in the face and killed by Israeli forces.

Here’s a brief look at another troubling week in Palestine: