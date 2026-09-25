The ‘End Times’ Fascists Want Doomsday. Can They Be Stopped?

Genocidal wars framed as holy missions. Government agents shooting people on the streets. Robots that threaten extinction.

Those scenarios should just be the plot of another end-of-the-world movie. Instead, it’s the reality we’re living in, as Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein and documentarian Astra Taylor, describe in their newest book, End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World.

In this interview, Klein and Taylor join Mehdi to discuss how this reality is bringing us closer to the kind of doomsday we see in movies, and how the rich and powerful – and the systems that uphold them – are accelerating that destruction.

“We are being conditioned to accept that we should just live with this cloud of apocalypse over our heads. It is not normal,” Klein says to Mehdi.

Their conversation is wide-ranging and gripping, yet offers hope for defeating this new era of fascism. The highlights include:

How billionaires, right-wing politicians, and religious fundamentalists have formed a coalition set on destruction ( “They believe they are chosen and they’re going to a bunker in the sky,” Klein says)

The Trump administration’s dystopian reconstruction plan for Gaza, and the ongoing genocide there

How centrists like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have allowed fascism to rise

The dangerous role of unregulated artificial intelligence ( “AI money should be as toxic as AIPAC money,” Taylor says)

How Zohran Mamdani’s 2025 New York City mayoral campaign offers a blueprint for fighting fascism. Share

Paid subscribers can watch the full 48-minute interview in full above, without a paywall. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to unlock all Zeteo has to offer.

Check out Klein and Taylor’s book, End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World. And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

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