She’s Gen Z. She’s an Immigrant. And She’s Going to Congress!

Colorado’s Melat Kiros is set to be the first Gen Z woman in Congress, and she’s looking to break the mold of establishment Democratic politics. In July, she won the Democratic Party House primary in Denver against a sitting congresswoman who took office before Kiros was even born; now she joins Mehdi to discuss her plans after the November elections.

“We’re not coming to just shake the table for the sake of shaking it. But the table does need to be shaken,” Kiros tells Mehdi.

Kiros, who’s all but assured to win her deep blue district, discusses whether she will be voting for minority leader Hakeem Jeffries as House speaker, how democratic socialism is the tool to counter “billionaires that are literally developing a technology that is designed to replace us,” and why she will not disown Hasan Piker, with whom she campaigned. “We are holding a Twitch streamer to a higher level of accountability than a lot of these administration officials.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear how being fired from her job as a corporate attorney over her opposition to the genocide in Gaza led to Kiros’ upset win against a 15-term incumbent democrat, plus how she defines as democratic socialism, and the need to address gerontocracy in the U.S.

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