Tune In

At 10pm tonight, after Donald Trump’s primetime address tonight, scheduled at 9pm ET, head to zeteo.com and youtube.com/@zeteo to hear Mehdi, Swin, and Rep. Jamie Raskin break down the litany of lies the president will undoubtedly tell about the 2020 election and more.

A memorial for Joan Sebastián Guerrero, who was killed by ICE in Biddeford, Maine, pictured on July 15, 2026. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.

BIDDEFORD, Maine – Thirty-six hours after Donald Trump’s masked secret police killed Joan Sebastián Guerrero, his blood is still on the ground, stained into the road.

“This is blood,” someone has written in chalk. There’s a memorial on the sidewalk with bouquets of flowers, candles, notes, cardboard signs, and a drawing of Guerrero. There’s a stuffed bear and a toy lobster. A dozen people stand across the street, outside a pawn shop, protesting solemnly, as cars drive by.

“It felt important to come out and stand for community and connection against destruction and disorder; that’s why I’m still standing here,” Gracelyn Kilpatrick, a 36-year-old Biddeford resident, tells Zeteo, as she holds an American flag. “I’ve been here for about three hours now, and I don’t want to leave this space unattended… I know that there are vigils and protests going on in other places. I think it’s really important to be here.”

Blood on the street after ICE killed Joan Sebastián Guerrero, photographed on July 14, 2026.

Since the start of his second presidency, Trump has brought an intensifying level of disorder and destruction throughout the United States, as he’s turned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into an unaccountable paramilitary force that wages war on American cities, kidnaps immigrants, and kills people with impunity, sometimes on video. Republicans – including Maine Senator Susan Collins, who’s up for re-election – have responded to mounting public outrage by defending ICE and showering it with cash.