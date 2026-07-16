Hello, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we discuss how Lindsey Graham’s passing exposed just how useless the Sunday shows really are; if the broadcast networks will do Donald Trump’s bidding and air his election denial address; and what the California attorney general thinks about the damage Bari Weiss has done to CBS. Also, we give you another look inside the Trump-Fox Feedback Loop!

The Sunday Shows Are Broken

Screenshots via YouTube: @CNN and @NBCNews

I can think of no more fitting tribute to Lindsey Graham, a man who spent his life opportunistically chasing access and proximity to power while shamelessly preening for the television cameras, than the embarrassing display put on by the political mainstream media in covering his death.

This was best typified by the Sunday shows. Namely, CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ and NBC News’s ‘Meet the Press,’ which saw both programs’ anchors get pathetically rolled in order to say they scored an interview with the president.