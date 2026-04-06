Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trump Threatens a ‘Genocide’ Against Iran. Mehdi and Prem React

Plus: why Trump’s deadline won’t work, JD Vance doesn’t have the ‘balls,’ why Israel doesn’t ‘give a f*ck,’ the Hasan Piker controversy, Bill Maher, and ‘Muslim Batman’ Ben Affleck.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan, Prem Thakker, and Team Zeteo
Apr 06, 2026

What was the worst part of Donald Trump’s deranged Iran message? Was it the F-bomb on Easter Sunday? The puzzling “Praise be to Allah”?

“...Or is it, separate to all the deranged nature of the wording, the rhetoric, the post, the swearing, the ‘Allah’, is it just the pledge to do war crimes?” says Mehdi to Prem on ‘Ask the Editor’ – our weekly live show where Mehdi takes questions from Zeteo subscribers watching on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, and YouTube.

Trump has, in fact, repeatedly threatened to destroy all of Iran in what some might call a “genocidal threat.”

Watch the full video above to hear Mehdi and Prem break down what the Iranians learned from watching what happened to Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel’s “Sparta” war goals, the Hasan Piker controversy, and much, much more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Check out more from Zeteo:

Israel’s Latest Genocide Is Against the Shias of Lebanon. Why Is the World Silent?

Israel’s Latest Genocide Is Against the Shias of Lebanon. Why Is the World Silent?

Mehdi Hasan
·
Apr 6
Read full story
This Week in Palestine: Israeli Lawmakers Cheer the Death Penalty for Palestinians and ICE Abducts Palestinian Green Card Holder

This Week in Palestine: Israeli Lawmakers Cheer the Death Penalty for Palestinians and ICE Abducts Palestinian Green Card Holder

Team Zeteo
·
Apr 4
Read full story
First Draft: 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 US Supreme Leader Threatens Death to Iran

First Draft: 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 US Supreme Leader Threatens Death to Iran

Asawin Suebsaeng and Andrew Perez
·
Apr 6
Read full story
Get more from Mehdi Hasan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture