Trump Threatens a ‘Genocide’ Against Iran. Mehdi and Prem React

What was the worst part of Donald Trump’s deranged Iran message? Was it the F-bomb on Easter Sunday? The puzzling “Praise be to Allah”?

“...Or is it, separate to all the deranged nature of the wording, the rhetoric, the post, the swearing, the ‘Allah’, is it just the pledge to do war crimes?” says Mehdi to Prem on ‘Ask the Editor’ – our weekly live show where Mehdi takes questions from Zeteo subscribers watching on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, and YouTube.

Trump has, in fact, repeatedly threatened to destroy all of Iran in what some might call a “genocidal threat.”

Watch the full video above to hear Mehdi and Prem break down what the Iranians learned from watching what happened to Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel’s “Sparta” war goals, the Hasan Piker controversy, and much, much more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

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