Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates after the Israeli Knesset passed a one-sided death penalty law for Palestinians on March 30, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

Another Palestinian dies in Israeli custody. Another Palestinian green card holder is detained by ICE. And Israel passes another draconian law targeting only Palestinians, and Israeli lawmakers celebrate with…champagne.

It goes without saying that it’s been another depressing week in Palestine.

We have all those stories and more below, but a quick note first: For now, we’re sending ‘This Week in Palestine’ to all Zeteo subscribers, but that won’t always be the case. To ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. Please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall.

Now, here’s another troubling ‘This Week in Palestine’:

Saturday, March 28 – Another Palestinian Dies in Israeli custody

Marwan Herzallah, a 54-year-old man from Nablus, died in Israeli custody. He’s one of more than 100 Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons or detention camps since Oct. 7 (89 have been identified), according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

Herzallah had been in detention since early January on “incitement” charges. He had lost a leg in 1995 after being shot by Israeli forces.

Sunday, March 29 – Israel Blocks Jerusalem Cardinal From Holy Site on Palm Sunday

Israel blocked the top Roman Catholic official in Jerusalem from marking Palm Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Christianity’s holiest site, and where many believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected. After outcry, including by the Trump administration, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the decision for the rest of Holy Week.

Israel has closed Holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City since the beginning of the war on Iran. Notably, the US did not express outrage over the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to Muslim worshippers on Eid.

Monday, March 30 – Israeli Lawmakers Approve ‘War Crime Against the Palestinian People’