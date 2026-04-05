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Cindy Wiggins's avatar
Cindy Wiggins
9h

Did Trump take lessons on how to turn an entire foreign nation into a threat to US citizens or does tremendous stupidity just come naturally to him?

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6 replies
Robin C C's avatar
Robin C C
9h

Allah is god in Arabic. He doesn’t know what he’s saying but that part isn’t offensive.

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