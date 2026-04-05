Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on April 1, 2026. Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump kicked off Easter Sunday by dropping an F-bomb and rage-posting on social media, threatening apocalyptic war crimes in Iran as part of the illegal war he started – while praising “God.”

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

For those keeping track, in his primetime address to the nation last week, Trump insisted that reopening the Strait of Hormuz – which Iran has effectively closed since the start of the war, blocking the flow of oil – should be other nations’ responsibility. Now, he’s threatening to carry out war crimes and destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure if its regime doesn’t reopen the strait.

Sunday’s disturbing insanity is unfortunately what we have grown to expect from the sitting president of the United States, who the entirety of the Republican Party elite insists is well.

White House officials did not immediately reply to Zeteo’s query about whether this was an appropriate Easter Sunday message to the nation. Other current and former Trump administration officials had initial reactions ranging from “LMAO” to casual exasperation.

Early on in the conflict, Zeteo dubbed this the worst-run war in US history. As evidenced on this Easter Sunday, President Trump and his party keep reinforcing and inflaming that diagnosis.

The Iranian embassy in Thailand responded to Trump’s message on Twitter, referencing the president’s pledge to bomb Iran to the Stone Age: “Judging by how POTUS swears like a teenager, it seems the US has reached the Stone Age sooner than expected.”

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A half hour before Trump issued his latest threat, Pope Leo XIV posted his own (much more appropriate) Easter message – a plea for peace.

“In the light of #Easter, let us allow ourselves to be amazed by Christ!” the Pope wrote on Twitter. “Let us allow our hearts to be transformed by his immense love for us! Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”

If only Trump was listening.

Later Sunday morning, Trump told Fox: “If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

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