Watch: Prem Goes on a Ride-Along with Minneapolis Residents Fighting Trump’s ICE Invasion

Journalists often go on ride-alongs with police officers and law enforcement agents, supposedly to get a better look at the work they do. Seldom, though, does media clamor into the vehicles of everyday people who are protecting their communities from those same officers.

I just did.

In Minneapolis, where the Trump administration has sent thousands of masked, occupying agents to terrorize residents, I joined a resident and member of the Cedar Riverside Protection Alliance – one of many rapid-response groups to emerge amid the surge of shadowy agents to the city, and the murder of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good.

On the journey, we got a front-seat look at exactly how neighbors are coming together to carefully protect one another as federal immigration agents go door-to-door, harassing and detaining residents and citizens with abandon.

It is difficult to describe the feeling in Minnesota. The level of psychological warfare residents are facing is astounding – which is exactly the point.

“How do we present danger to you when you’re the one coming into our neighborhoods and you’re the ones, you know, harassing our neighbors?” our host said, adding: “They want us to be so scared that we don’t come out.”

We granted our host anonymity, due to their concerns for the safety of their family and loved ones.

Watch the video above to see what we saw on our ride-along in Minneapolis, days after the ICE murder of Renee Nicole Good. We are not putting this article behind a paywall. Please help us do more of this reporting by becoming a paid subscriber, or making a donation, and watch for more of Zeteo’s coverage from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

