Minnesota AG Slams JD Vance’s False Claim That Killer ICE Agent Can’t Be Prosecuted

As Donald Trump’s administration tries to protect a murderous ICE agent, Minnesota’s attorney general is working to investigate Renee Nicole Good’s killing.

In a wide-ranging interview Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison pushes back on Vice President JD Vance’s false claim that ICE agents have “absolute immunity.”

“Maybe he’s deliberately lying, maybe he just doesn’t know. I figured a Yale-trained lawyer would know,” Ellison tells Prem, explaining that federal agents can be prosecuted for “abusing” their authority or doing their job “improperly.”

Ellison also discusses how the Trump administration has tried to impede state officials’ efforts to investigate Good’s killing – and is actively “undermining the process of justice.”

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

