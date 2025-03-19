Playback speed
‘Truly Chilling’: Mehdi on Trump’s Crackdown on Free Speech

Mehdi joins former Republicans Stuart Stevens and Rick Wilson for a discussion on Trump’s latest and dangerous threats to democracy.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Mar 19, 2025
In the wake of Trump’s airstrikes on Yemen, the deportation of over a hundred immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act, and the arrest and detention of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, Mehdi joins Stuart Stevens and Rick Wilson of Lincoln Square Media, as a guest on their first ever Lincoln Square Live, to break down the various constitutional crises now at the heart of the Trump presidency.

It is truly chilling that people now have to live in fear, not just as immigrants on student visas or H-1Bs, but also green card holders, also citizens,” Mehdi says.

Reflecting on the first two months of Trump’s presidency, Mehdi noted Trump has indeed done more in a matter of weeks than most presidents do in four years, “in terms of damage, in terms of undermining our Constitution, in terms of wrecking the federal government.”

He also reminds the audience of the importance of independent journalism at a time when most mainstream media organizations are rolling over for Trump and the GOP, and he offers a rather timely and provocative definition of journalism itself!

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for Zeteo to support accountability journalism in this era of Trump and authoritarianism.

