Why Chuck Schumer Caved to Trump and Musk

It’s day 58 of Trump 2.0, and Democratic leadership is failing to stand up to his authoritarian power grabs.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to Trump’s unabashed cruelty as his administration moves to cut Social Security’s phone service. Sam Seder, host of The Majority Report, also joins to discuss how Democrats are playing into it.

“This is the natural conclusion, in my opinion, of decades of undermining what is the most popular program in this country that keeps millions of seniors and others out of poverty,” Francesca says. “It's the kind of destitution that comes along with authoritarianism and ‘soft eugenics,’ as it's being called.”

But this is just the latest move in MAGA’s mission to gut Social Security. Republicans attacked the program in its latest funding bill as well, which passed with the help of Democratic Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

Sam slams the move, arguing, “The fact of the matter is, the vast majority of Americans, the vast majority of people getting Social Security, will just simply think Social Security is failing – period. They won't know that it's Elon Musk. They won't know that it's Donald Trump. There will be no one to blame.”

He continues, “And Chuck Schumer essentially allowed Trump and Musk to do this and the Republicans to do this with having absolutely zero accountability, completely obscuring for the American public what's going on.”

Watch the episode above or over on YouTube to hear the full discussion, including Trump’s legal fiasco over deportation flights.

