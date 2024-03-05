Playback speed
Top Seven Lies About Gaza

First video in Zeteo's Debunked! series
Mehdi Hasan
Mar 05, 2024
Transcript

The first casualty of war, as the old saying goes, is the truth. Nowhere is that more true than in the current conflict in Gaza. Since October 7th, the Israeli government and its defenders in the West have flooded the zone with lies, propaganda, and B.S. - and with very little pushback from the mainstream media.

In the first of a new video series from Zeteo called 'Debunked!' - part of our pre-launch material - Mehdi Hasan rebuts, refutes, and dismantles seven of the biggest falsehoods about Gaza and October 7th. 

Please do watch and share here, and on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok and YouTube. And for those of you who are paid subscribers, tell us your thoughts in the comments!

