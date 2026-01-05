The Venezuela Invasion Is Going to Backfire. Here’s How

Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela is brazenly illegal – but Democrats and the mainstream media answered with stern letters and complacency, while right-wingers like Lindsey Graham and podcaster Matt Walsh cheer ‘regime change!’ and ‘might is right.’

“These things always backfire,” says Mehdi as he and Prem take subscriber questions during 2026’s first episode of ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s weekly Q&A series.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi unpack the Trump administration’s latest bout of warmongering, including:

The US’s track record of toppling governments: “Show me a US regime change that’s gone well. Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Honduras…”

Republican hypocrisy on the UN and international law: “I remember George Bush and ‘Mission Accomplished.’ I’m old enough to remember that.”

Why the 2028 Democratic nominee must run on accountability and “put the fear of God into their Republican opponents.”

What this invasion may have to do with the Epstein Files

…and more.

