Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Venezuela Invasion Is Going to Backfire. Here’s How

Mehdi and Prem break down the fallout from Trump’s hypocritical and illegal foreign policy move – and what comes next.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan, Prem Thakker, and Team Zeteo
Jan 05, 2026

Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela is brazenly illegal – but Democrats and the mainstream media answered with stern letters and complacency, while right-wingers like Lindsey Graham and podcaster Matt Walsh cheer ‘regime change!’ and ‘might is right.’

“These things always backfire,” says Mehdi as he and Prem take subscriber questions during 2026’s first episode of ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s weekly Q&A series.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi unpack the Trump administration’s latest bout of warmongering, including:

  • The US’s track record of toppling governments: “Show me a US regime change that’s gone well. Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Honduras…”

  • Republican hypocrisy on the UN and international law: “I remember George Bush and ‘Mission Accomplished.’ I’m old enough to remember that.”

  • Why the 2028 Democratic nominee must run on accountability and “put the fear of God into their Republican opponents.”

  • What this invasion may have to do with the Epstein Files

  • …and more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

DON’T MISS:

A special LIVE in-person event: Join Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Click HERE for tickets

Catch up on more of our Venezuela coverage:

💣 Happy New... Wars?

💣 Happy New... Wars?

Mehdi Hasan
·
12:07 PM
Read full story
After Trump’s Venezuela Invasion, Mexico Could Be Next

After Trump’s Venezuela Invasion, Mexico Could Be Next

Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Jan 4
Read full story
Trump's Venezuela Attack: It’s All About the Oil, Stupid!

Trump's Venezuela Attack: It’s All About the Oil, Stupid!

Mehdi Hasan
·
Jan 3
Read full story
Get more from Mehdi Hasan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture