The Media Is Biased… Against the Left

Since being named CBS News’s Editor in Chief in October, Bari Weiss has turned the network into a soft-MAGA mouthpiece – just take a look at its latest roster of contributors, which is a who’s who of at best, centrist pundits, and at worst, right-wing hacks.

Share

While it’s easy to dunk on Bari Weiss, CBS’s rightward shift is indicative of a larger problem in our media ecosystem: across so-called “liberal” media, there’s long been a glaring absence of proper progressive and leftist voices.

In his latest scathing monologue, Mehdi breaks down the progressive-shaped hole in our mainstream corporate-controlled media and makes the case for why supporting independent journalism now is more important than ever.

If you’re a free subscriber, consider upgrading to paid to support Zeteo’s work and stand up to corporate media bias. You can also donate to Zeteo to help us grow.

Catch up on some of Zeteo’s latest stories: