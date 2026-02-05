Why Do the Epstein Files Matter? An Expert on the Elites Explains Why

As the world tries to make sense of the new batch of Epstein files and the vast amount of high-profile names with ties to the late sex offender, one expert is separating the news from the noise and cutting straight to the heart of the scandal.

In this can’t-miss ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the Financial Times’ US editor and veteran columnist Edward Luce takes Mehdi on a deep dive into what it all means, and the who’s-who of those that appeared in the files, from Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and Howard Lutnick, to Elon Musk, Noam Chomsky, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

“It’s an MRI of how things work in a culture where shame has vanished,” Luce tells Mehdi.

Luce, who has spent decade covering the establishment and the elites, is part of the paper that was told to “fuck off” by then British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, when asked about his links to Epstein last year. This week, Mandelson quit the House of Lords in the UK and is facing a possible criminal investigation over his leaking of government information to Epstein.

“This is, at one level, just a testament to the diabolical skill and guile of one man, that he can make himself indispensable through the favor-giving, without even mentioning sex,” Luce says, about Epstein.

During the wide-ranging interview, the Mehdi and Luce also discuss:

The world leader that could be brought down by the latest release of the Epstein files (hint: it’s not Trump!)

Epstein’s deep involvement with Israeli and Russian intelligence services

Why Joe Biden and then-Attorney General Merrick Garland didn’t do anything with these incriminating Epstein files when they were in office

This is part one of Mehdi’s fascinating interview with Luce. Part two, where they discuss whether Trump will follow through with military action to annex Greenland, the impact of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech in Davos, and just how close American democracy is to collapsing, will hit your inbox soon!

