Why Is the Democratic Party So Afraid of Progressives?

Former DNC rising star David Hogg talks to Mehdi about being ousted as DNC vice chair, his Leaders We Deserve PAC, and why younger progressives are the key to the Democratic Party’s future.
Feb 28, 2026
David Hogg went from being a Democratic Party rising star to then being shut out by some of the party’s top leaders for supporting primary challenges to Democratic incumbents in safe seats.

Now, he’s doubling down on those efforts by encouraging younger progressives to enter into politics with his PAC, Leaders We Deserve. And at a time when Trump’s fascism puts people at home and abroad at risk, there’s perhaps never been more of a need for younger, more inspired voices to rise to the challenge of resistance.

He tells Mehdi that the backlash he received while vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was because his push to unseat safe incumbents was seen as a “challenge to the status quo.”

“Here’s what we have to decide: does our party want to keep the status quo and stay in the minority, or do we want to change who we are as a party and have the actual chance of getting into a governing majority?”

But his DNC exit isn’t the only issue Mehdi presses him on. In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi asks Hogg about the candidates his PAC is backing, like Nida Allam in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

He also questions Hogg on whether Leaders We Deserve is further contributing to the issue of big money in politics, if Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries should resign, and if he’s considering a political run himself.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, and hear Hogg’s answers in full, while free subscribers can watch a three-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never worry about a paywall again!

