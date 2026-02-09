Trump is Trying to Tear Down the EU and NATO. This Expert Explains What Happens Next

In the wake of Trump burning bridges in Davos, renewing his efforts to undermine both the European Union and NATO, and refusing to give up his desire to annex Greenland, the question remains: How much of the president’s approach to America’s one-time allies in Europe is driven by impulse and how much by ideology?

In part two of his wide-ranging ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the Financial Times’ US editor and veteran columnist Edward Luce unpacks the state of geopolitics in the era of Trump 2.0 and discusses whether Trump will actually use military force to annex Greenland.

“I think there’s a lot of different fingerprints on the Trump dagger that’s aimed at Europe,” Luce tells Mehdi, adding that the administration is “genuinely targeting liberal democracy in Europe as an ideological rivalry to the United States.”

Luce also breaks down the “Trump effect” of countries like Canada and the UK reaching trade deals with China, but warns that “you cannot think that China is a trump card to play against America.”

Also, during the fascinating interview, the two unpack a range of issues, including:

What was missing from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s viral Davos speech

Whether Britain can take a leadership role outside of the EU

Why Trump is “ dressed up with nowhere to go ” when it comes to Iran

The dismal state of liberal democracy across the West.

