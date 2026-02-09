Zeteo

Share post
Trump is Trying to Tear Down the EU and NATO. This Expert Explains What Happens Next

The Financial Times’ US editor, Edward Luce, also warns Mehdi that democracy in the West is under attack and, in the US, it is already “more than halfway” to collapsing.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Feb 09, 2026
∙ Paid

In the wake of Trump burning bridges in Davos, renewing his efforts to undermine both the European Union and NATO, and refusing to give up his desire to annex Greenland, the question remains: How much of the president’s approach to America’s one-time allies in Europe is driven by impulse and how much by ideology?

In part two of his wide-ranging ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the Financial Times’ US editor and veteran columnist Edward Luce unpacks the state of geopolitics in the era of Trump 2.0 and discusses whether Trump will actually use military force to annex Greenland.

I think there’s a lot of different fingerprints on the Trump dagger that’s aimed at Europe,” Luce tells Mehdi, adding that the administration is “genuinely targeting liberal democracy in Europe as an ideological rivalry to the United States.”

Luce also breaks down the “Trump effect” of countries like Canada and the UK reaching trade deals with China, but warns that “you cannot think that China is a trump card to play against America.”

Also, during the fascinating interview, the two unpack a range of issues, including:

  • What was missing from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s viral Davos speech

  • Whether Britain can take a leadership role outside of the EU

  • Why Trump is “dressed up with nowhere to go” when it comes to Iran

  • The dismal state of liberal democracy across the West.

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to never hit another paywall again!

Did you miss part one of Mehdi’s deep dive with Luce about what the latest Epstein files mean for our democracy and justice system? Watch it here!

