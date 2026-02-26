Zeteo

Epstein Is Trump’s ‘Achilles Heel,’ Katie Phang Tells Mehdi

The lawyer and former MSNBC anchor joins ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to explain the myriad ways that Trump and the DOJ are breaking the law.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Feb 26, 2026
Attorney, trial lawyer, and former MSNBC anchor Katie Phang joins her former colleague and good friend Mehdi on set in DC, to unpack the latest in the Epstein saga and Donald Trump’s ongoing violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Their conversation was filled with tongue-in-cheek comments from Katie, who thinks Secretary of State Marco Rubio will never be president because Republicans are “too racist to put a Hispanic in the office,” describes JD Vance’s relationship with tech billionaires as “incestuous,” and says Democrats are heading towards a “dog finally catching the car moment” in the upcoming November elections.

The two also discussed:

  • The Department of Justice’s cover-up of the Epstein files, including allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor.

  • Why the Supreme Court’s decision against Trump’s tariffs does not prove their independence: “it just means somebody actually bothered to actually follow the law.”

  • The most unhinged moments from Trump’s State of the Union address.

  • Whether the next Democratic Party can and will hold Trump and his administration to account, and what her support for them is hinged on.

This fast-paced and fun deep dive into the state of American politics, between two super-informed and lively friends, is not one you want to miss. Paid subscribers can watch the full video above. Free subscribers can watch a three-minute preview. Upgrade to a paid subscription to unlock this video and the entirety of Zeteo’s award-winning catalogue.

