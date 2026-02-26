Epstein Is Trump’s ‘Achilles Heel,’ Katie Phang Tells Mehdi

Attorney, trial lawyer, and former MSNBC anchor Katie Phang joins her former colleague and good friend Mehdi on set in DC, to unpack the latest in the Epstein saga and Donald Trump’s ongoing violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Their conversation was filled with tongue-in-cheek comments from Katie, who thinks Secretary of State Marco Rubio will never be president because Republicans are “too racist to put a Hispanic in the office,” describes JD Vance’s relationship with tech billionaires as “incestuous,” and says Democrats are heading towards a “dog finally catching the car moment” in the upcoming November elections.

The two also discussed:

The Department of Justice’s cover-up of the Epstein files, including allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor.

Why the Supreme Court’s decision against Trump’s tariffs does not prove their independence: “it just means somebody actually bothered to actually follow the law.”

The most unhinged moments from Trump’s State of the Union address.

Whether the next Democratic Party can and will hold Trump and his administration to account, and what her support for them is hinged on.

