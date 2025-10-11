‘Science Under Siege’: Two Experts Sound the Alarm on Trump’s War on Science

As the Trump administration escalates its assault on both public health and the climate, two renowned scientists are sounding the alarm in a new book about the “dual threat to humankind that is now as grave as the prospect of nuclear annihilation at the height of the Cold War.”

Between the two of them, climate scientist Dr. Michael E. Mann and vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez have published nearly 1,000 scientific papers. They join Mehdi to discuss their new book, Science Under Siege: How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces that Threaten Our World, which breaks down how the disinformation war against science has intensified like never before.

“It’s sort of like the car at the end of the roller coaster has broken free from the rest of the coaster and it’s gone down a cliff,” Mann says about the damage the Trump administration has done to the world of science in just nine months in office.

Meanwhile, Hotez calls the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Trump’s health secretary “an absolute tragedy for the country.”

Hotez believes there’s a case to be made that the US has already crossed the threshold from political interference into the outright censorship of science, and Mann issues a stark warning:

“In the end, if we don’t have politicians who will do what’s right for us, instead of rubber stamps for these bad actors, we’re going to lose this battle.”

If you are a paid subscriber, you can watch the full interview above to hear Mann and Hotez talk about the personal threats they have faced as scientists; what’s driving RFK Jr.’s conspiratorial anti-vaccine rhetoric; and how scientists can fight back against the disinformation war.

