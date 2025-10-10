Need Hope and Optimism in These Dark Times? Molly Jong-Fast Has You Covered

Is the state of US politics making you feel a bit cynical, angry, perhaps even nihilistic? Well, then, like Mehdi, you may be in desperate need of a conversation with the host of ‘Fast Politics,’ author of How To Lose Your Mother, and MSNBC political analyst – Molly Jong-Fast.

“I feel like you’re my political therapist,” Mehdi says to Jong-Fast.

Between President Donald Trump sending the Texas National Guard to Chicago, Paramount announcing super pro-Israel Bari Weiss as CBS’s new editor-in-chief, and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s dismissive responses to Democrats’ questions over the Epstein files, the events of this past week have been particularly upsetting for those who already see democracy on the downswing in the US.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ conversation, Mehdi and Jong-Fast meet up in New York City to let it all out and try to make sense of this current moment in US politics.

“We definitely are rolling into autocracy, but in the stupidest way,” Molly tells Mehdi.

Yet Molly still manages to bring some optimism into the picture.

“What’s interesting about the resistance is it’s worked,” she says to Mehdi about the pushback to Trump term two.

Mehdi can’t help but be skeptical, telling Jong-Fast, “you’re being very optimistic and hopeful – I love it, but…I didn’t think in the first year of a Trump presidency you would have comedians being taken off the air.”

The two also dive deep into the Trump administration’s attacks on blue cities and anti-ICE protesters, including in Chicago, where an ICE agent shot a local reverend in the head with a pepper ball.

“When you’re shooting the priest… it’s a moment of pause,” Jong-Fast says to Mehdi.

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation to hear what the two make of Bari Weiss's CBS News takeover, Jong-Fast's newest memoir, and whether Jong-Fast would ever consider running for elected office.

Free subscribers can watch a 6-minute preview.

