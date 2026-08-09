The mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein, 2019. Photo by Kypros/Getty Images

Seven years ago, Jeffrey Epstein – the shadowy financier and pedophile intimately linked to powerful people around the world, including Donald Trump – died in jail. He was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, where he was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Questions surrounding Epstein and his legacy have dogged Trump, particularly throughout his second presidency. Last year, due to significant public pressure, Congress passed a law mandating the Justice Department release its files related to Epstein. The Trump administration has been accused of slow-walking and covering up the release of the files, while members of its administration have refused to productively meet with Epstein’s victims.

Epstein’s death, which was ruled a suicide, would have possibly been the first suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in more than 20 years. That and many other puzzling questions and facts have left millions wondering: Did Jeffrey Epstein really commit suicide?

The confluence of procedural failures and dubious events surrounding his death has done nothing to quell suspicion. Here are eight unanswered questions about Epstein’s death: