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Brigit's avatar
Brigit
4h

He has not only super-trashed the environment with SpaceX, polluted Social Media with Grok child pornography, but now he is also unloading his rocket garbage on the moon!

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
3h

AI And Election Interference

Cheeto in cahoots with oligarch Peter Theil of Palantir want your private information so in the future the fascist Republicans can disenfranchise voters. This is a large scale digital AI driven effort to eliminate voters not loyal to the fascist takeover so as to keep them in power forever.

The SAVE Act was Cheeto’s attempt to get states to turn over registered voter rolls to the federal government. Of course 16 fascist Republican states have or said that they will comply with the demand but all the rest of the states have sued and won in court to refuse the demand. Now Cheeto’s allies are trying another gambit. This time under the guise of “modernizing” they’re demanding through the CPSC(Consumer Product Safety Commission) that all medical records from emergency rooms be turned over to the Commission from most reported injuries(bit.ly/3TEblKC). More than likely will be met with class action suits by hospital systems.

Slowly with these kinds of efforts, some failed some successful, this registered voter information will, they hope, get this data into the Feds hands so that Theil and his fascist cabal can begin their AI slash and burn of “unqualified registered voters”. Some agencies were raided during the days of DOGE in 2025 and the stolen Fulton Country ballots are part of the grander scheme.

The message to registered voters is clear. Vote EARLY and use drop boxes. Thees days privacy is at a premium, especially with this fascist regime.

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