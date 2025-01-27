RFK Jr: His 10 Most Insane Comments and Conspiracies

Vaccine and 5G conspiracies. A dead bear in New York’s Central Park. A soft spot for heroin use.

What do these three things have in common?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — yes, America’s possible next head of Health and Human Services.

As RFK Jr. prepares for his confirmation hearing, a lot of the mainstream media is treating him as an odd or eccentric crank, and focusing only on his opposition to vaccines. Politico even asked the question: “Is RFK Jr. going mainstream?”

Sorry, what? He’s actually a potentially dangerous figure with a history of insane, reckless and truly conspiratorial comments.

So, we at Zeteo have put together a short video of 10 egregious and outlandish things that have come out of his mouth, in descending order, to give the world a full and proper look at who could soon be in charge of Americans’ health.

Watch the full video above to hear it all.

