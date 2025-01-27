Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
16

RFK Jr: His 10 Most Insane Comments and Conspiracies

Meet America’s next head of Health and Human Services. It’s scarier than you think.
Team Zeteo
Jan 27, 2025
10
16
Share
Transcript

Vaccine and 5G conspiracies. A dead bear in New York’s Central Park. A soft spot for heroin use.

What do these three things have in common?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — yes, America’s possible next head of Health and Human Services.

As RFK Jr. prepares for his confirmation hearing, a lot of the mainstream media is treating him as an odd or eccentric crank, and focusing only on his opposition to vaccines. Politico even asked the question: “Is RFK Jr. going mainstream?”

Sorry, what? He’s actually a potentially dangerous figure with a history of insane, reckless and truly conspiratorial comments.

So, we at Zeteo have put together a short video of 10 egregious and outlandish things that have come out of his mouth, in descending order, to give the world a full and proper look at who could soon be in charge of Americans’ health.

Watch the full video above to hear it all.

In case you missed them, here are some recent Zeteo stories you might be interested in:

“We’ve Got to Fight Back” Against Trump “the Internet Troll,” Says Canadian Party Leader

“We’ve Got to Fight Back” Against Trump “the Internet Troll,” Says Canadian Party Leader

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
1:32 PM
Read full story
'We Cannot Be Clock-Worked Into Acceptance of This Brutal Violence'

'We Cannot Be Clock-Worked Into Acceptance of This Brutal Violence'

Fatima Bhutto
·
Jan 26
Read full story
Forget #Resistance. How Democrats Gave Trump Victory After Victory

Forget #Resistance. How Democrats Gave Trump Victory After Victory

Prem Thakker
·
Jan 25
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Team Zeteo
Recent Posts
“We’ve Got to Fight Back” Against Trump “the Internet Troll,” Says Canadian Party Leader
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
‘Free Rein for Violence’: Mehdi and Guests React to Trump Pardoning Jan. 6 Rioters
  Team Zeteo
Trump Inauguration: Where the Oligarchy Met the Uniparty
  Katherine Abughazaleh
‘Hope Is Something That You Create’: Greta Talks Gaza, Trump, and LA Fires
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
We Should Be ‘Skeptical’ About a Gaza Ceasefire, Says Israeli Journalist
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
The Heroes of the California Wildfires Are MAGA’s Worst Nightmare
  Francesca Fiorentini
Elon Musk Is ‘Retraumatizing’ the Victims of Rape Gangs, Says Ex-UK Prosecutor
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo