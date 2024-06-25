Remember When Trump Praised Nazis?

Republicans want you to believe that it’s the Democratic Party - and the left more broadly - that has an antisemitism problem. They want you to believe that their party, on the other hand, is very concerned about Jewish security and welfare.

And yet their presidential candidate is the guy who hosted a Holocaust denier for dinner at his home and - infamously - praised a group of neo-Nazis when he was last in the White House.

So what have rightwingers been doing for the past seven years, since the far-right violence in Charlottesville? Pretending that Trump never said what we all saw and heard him say.

In her second ‘debunking’ video for Zeteo, above, journalist Kat Abughazaleh masterfully deconstructs and rebuts the right-wing defense of Trump on Charlottesville, and calls out the ‘liberal’ fact-checkers who lazily succumb to these bad-faith, pro-Trump arguments from conservatives.

And remember: there is no statute of limitations on racism, regardless of how long ago you called a group of Neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.”

So, “why are we playing dumb?” as Abughazaleh asks, in her funny, scathing, and fact-filled video above.

