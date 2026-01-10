Omar Fateh Speaks to Zeteo at the Scene of Renee Nicole Good’s Murder

After weeks of vicious attacks from the most powerful people in the country, a group of Somali Minnesotans gathered in south Minneapolis on Friday to uplift an entire community reeling in wake of a brutal act of violence.

In the brisk Minnesota air, I spoke with state Senator Omar Fateh, as well as neighborhood residents, at the site where an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old, unarmed mother in her vehicle on Wednesday. Donald Trump has deployed thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota amid a right-wing PR campaign about welfare fraud targeting the state’s Somali population.

At the neighborhood rally hosted by Somali community members, the scenes were poignant. There was an astonishing amount of bouquets, notes, stuffed animals, and candles placed on the ground in honor of Good. Community members came back to us again and again, offering sambusas and hand-warmers and water. A local artist painted a stunning portrait memorializing Good.

“It was cold-blooded murder,” Fateh told me. “Local elected officials, neighborhood groups have all been warning that the escalating rhetoric and violence would lead to someone dying, and unfortunately, that’s exactly what we saw happen a couple days ago.”

Watch the video above to see what we saw Friday where Renee Nicole Good was killed, as well as our discussions with Fateh and a neighbor whose house is right in front of where the crime happened.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

