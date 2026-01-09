Imperialism Is Inevitable? Well So Is Resistance to It
With Venezuela seized by the US, Trump and MAGA drops the mask on their brazen imperialism. It's as unapologetic as the neocons after Kabul and Baghdad fell. But do you remember what happened next?
The euphoria on the right after the unjustifiable kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro has ended an era of illusion. No more is President Donald Trump’s movement interested in posturing for the credulous as restorers of peace. No more is there outward deception or internal struggle over the meaning of Trumpist foreign policy. There is only violent, extractive dominance politics abroad to match violent, extractive dominance politics at home. America First is moving closer to its final form.