Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth listen as Donald Trump speaks to the press after the US abduction of Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The euphoria on the right after the unjustifiable kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro has ended an era of illusion. No more is President Donald Trump’s movement interested in posturing for the credulous as restorers of peace. No more is there outward deception or internal struggle over the meaning of Trumpist foreign policy. There is only violent, extractive dominance politics abroad to match violent, extractive dominance politics at home. America First is moving closer to its final form.