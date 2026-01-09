A portrait of Renee Nicole Good near the site of her shooting on Jan. 8, 2026 in Minneapolis. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

Newly released cell phone video shows the moment when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, murdered Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and what happened in the brief time leading up to the shooting.

The video (viewer caution is advised), obtained by Alpha News, shows Good didn’t say anything aggressive to the ICE agent. Indeed, she tells him, “I’m not mad at you.” The footage shows Good’s wife interacting with Ross and joking to him, “Go get yourself some lunch, big boy,” immediately before ICE agents demanded that Good get out of her vehicle – and just seconds before Ross shot her. The new footage further confirms that Good was attempting to drive away from the ICE agent as he shot her in the head.

Somehow, Donald Trump’s administration thinks the video makes their lawless, violent ICE goons look good. Vice President JD Vance shared the video on Twitter, writing: “Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman.”

Watch the shocking (and disturbing) video to judge for yourself – and listen until the end to hear the shocking statement from an ICE agent immediately after Good was killed. Viewer discretion is advised.

