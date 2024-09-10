No, Haitian Asylum Seekers Are Not Eating Pets

Conservative social media has been exploding with a new and nonsensical story about a Haitian migrant kidnapping and eating pets.

The town of Springfield, Ohio - where the incident was alleged to have occurred - has said the outrageous claim is just that, a flagrantly untrue story. But the official denial has done nothing to stop GOP vice-presidential candidate JD Vance and other right-wing figures like Elon Musk from continuing to amplify it.

In this first installment of ‘Vibe Check’, new Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh explains where the viral story came from, and the dangerous intent behind it.

“The goal of this rhetoric is to alienate an entire immigrant population and demonize their very existence as antithetical to American society,” she says in her searing video explainer above.

What did you think? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and what you would like to see Kat talk about next!