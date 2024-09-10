Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

No, Haitian Asylum Seekers Are Not Eating Pets

In this ‘Vibe Check’, Kat Abughazaleh debunks the latest disinformation campaign from the GOP and Elon Musk
Katherine Abughazaleh
Sep 10, 2024
12
Share
Transcript

Conservative social media has been exploding with a new and nonsensical story about a Haitian migrant kidnapping and eating pets

The town of Springfield, Ohio - where the incident was alleged to have occurred - has said the outrageous claim is just that, a flagrantly untrue story. But the official denial has done nothing to stop GOP vice-presidential candidate JD Vance and other right-wing figures like Elon Musk from continuing to amplify it. 

In this first installment of ‘Vibe Check, new Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh explains where the viral story came from, and the dangerous intent behind it. 

“The goal of this rhetoric is to alienate an entire immigrant population and demonize their very existence as antithetical to American society,” she says in her searing video explainer above.

What did you think? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and what you would like to see Kat talk about next!

12 Comments
Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Katherine Abughazaleh
Writes Katherine Abughazaleh Subscribe
Recent Posts
The Post-Kamala Speech Town Hall Q&A
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Obama or Biden? We Asked DNC Attendees Who They Prefer
  Prem Thakker
200 Days and Still No Justice for Hind
  Prem Thakker
Israel Is Daring Iran and Hezbollah to Retaliate, Says Former State Department Official
  Team Zeteo
Biden’s Plan to Reform a ‘Rogue Supreme Court’
  Prem Thakker
“It's About Revenge”: Former Israeli Hamas Negotiator on War in Gaza
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Who Should Be the Democrats' Vice-Presidential Candidate?
  Prem Thakker