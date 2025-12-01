‘Murder Incorporated’: Netanyahu's Pardon Plea, Trump’s Venezuela Crimes, and a Complicit Media

This weekend, Benjamin Netanyahu requested a pardon in his sprawling corruption trial, facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. This comes just weeks after Donald Trump sent a letter urging Israel’s president to let Netanyahu off the hook.

“US leaders, over and over again, intervene to protect Netanyahu while doing nothing to protect Americans,” says Prem, referring to the nine Americans killed by Israel since 2022.

Swin, filling in for Mehdi, and Prem don’t pull punches as they break down the latest news on Zeteo’s livestreamed, audience-driven Q&A.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Swin dissect:

Pete Hegseth’s unchecked Caribbean strikes: “It is goddamn murder incorporated.”

Trump’s mental decline: (Was there ever a time in his adult life where he was “cognitively inclined?” )

The troubles of the Trump administration, and how it relates to the ‘American empire’

How to confront a complicit media for letting inept Democrats skate by

…and plenty more!

