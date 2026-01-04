Mamdani’s Unifying Inauguration: 'More Joy and Love and Belonging' Than Ever Before

Thursday marked the beginning of a new era in New York City, and very possibly, in US politics. Prem was on the ground during the historic inauguration of Zohran Mamdani, where he spoke with Senator Bernie Sanders moments after he swore in the new mayor.

Prem also spoke with Jewish-American activist and Zeteo contributor Simone Zimmerman and fellow activist Audrey Sasson, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine, who formerly led the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection under Lina Khan.

“Being in New York City during this campaign over the last year has made me feel more joy and love and belonging in the city more deeply than l’ve ever felt before,” Zimmerman told Prem. “Being here, there’s this feeling, I mean, it’s freezing out and we’re at this amazing party and so many people are excited to be here and we’re excited for what we’re about to build.”

Watch the video above to hear the extended interview with Sanders, and to get a taste of what the atmosphere was like as Zohran Mamdani officially became mayor of New York City.

Note: Apologies for the audio quality of the interviews outdoors, where it was very loud.

If you missed the ceremony and Mayor Mamdani’s speech, you can watch it all here.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

