Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SDJ's avatar
SDJ
39m

I agree 💯%!!!!! Thank you for writing this. And please don’t apologize for subbing for someone else. Your writing and research is terrific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gayle gibson's avatar
gayle gibson
22m

If Agent Orange has shown nothing else, it's the limits of fiction and a sane imagination. The crazy hyperbole of the film, Event Horizon, is an excellent image for this regime.Thank you for this fine report of the unthinkable horrors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture