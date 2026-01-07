Zeteo

Zeteo

Transcript

Trump Changes His Tune on Regime Change: Watch Him Then and Now

The US president used to loudly oppose regime change and nation-building but now he loves it - and we have the receipts in this video.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Jan 07, 2026

Despite positioning himself as an ‘antiwar’ candidate and vowing to end US intervention in foreign nations, Donald Trump ordered a US takeover of Venezuela after ousting President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday.

He’s now threatening regime change in Cuba, Colombia, and Iran, too.

Hypocrisy, as we know, is Trump’s brand.

So here’s Zeteo’s supercut of Donald Trump contradicting himself on regime change and nation-building.

You’re welcome!

