Trump Changes His Tune on Regime Change: Watch Him Then and Now

Despite positioning himself as an ‘antiwar’ candidate and vowing to end US intervention in foreign nations, Donald Trump ordered a US takeover of Venezuela after ousting President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday.

He’s now threatening regime change in Cuba, Colombia, and Iran, too.

Hypocrisy, as we know, is Trump’s brand.

So here’s Zeteo’s supercut of Donald Trump contradicting himself on regime change and nation-building.

You’re welcome!

