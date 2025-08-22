Zeteo

Zeteo

Transcript
'Mob Boss' Trump Raids Home of Advisor-Turned-Critic John Bolton

Francesca Fiorentini asks if hawkish of hawks John Bolton is the resistance now, and goes through the list of which Trump critic could be next.
Francesca Fiorentini
Team Zeteo's avatar
Francesca Fiorentini
and
Team Zeteo
Aug 22, 2025
Share
Donald Trump named hawkish John Bolton, who never met a war he didn’t like, as his national security advisor during his first term, but as is usual in Trumpworld, the relationship didn’t last and ended acrimoniously. Now, during Trump’s second term, the former high-ranking official had his home raided by the FBI.

“It’s not clear what law Bolton has broken, other than criticizing the president,” says Zeteo’s Francesca Fiorentini, who explains how the MAGA movement was “groomed for this very moment.”

Bolton went from being on the top list of government officials to now being on the hit list of FBI director Kash Patel, who tweeted on the morning of the raid, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Watch Francesca’s video above, as she goes through what led us to this moment - and what could be coming next.

User's avatar
